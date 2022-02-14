-
The beginning stages of a plan to bring high-speed, reliable internet access to homes and businesses is underway in Kentucky. The General Assembly this…
-
As Barkley Hughes and I rumbled around in his red utility vehicle last month, memories slowly unwound about his western Kentucky hometown. Tolu, a…
-
Kentucky school districts have had their internet access restored after a Christmas Day bombing in Nashville knocked out networks across the region. The…
-
Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) and former education commissioner Wayne Lewis are calling on the federal government to help expand internet access to all…
-
The KentuckyWired broadband project continues to crawl towards completion, but officials estimate it won’t start generating revenue for the state until…
-
The internet has been restored at all 172 of Kentucky’s school districts and the state Department of Education headquarters in Frankfort after a statewide…
-
The KentuckyWired broadband internet network has passed a major milestone, with data now flowing through a segment that connects the state’s most populous…
-
In a conference hall in Pikeville, Kentucky, this September, Gov. Matt Bevin led an eager audience in a countdown. When the audience reached “One!,” a map…
-
Vivian Livingood is the mayor of Gilbert, a southern West Virginia town of under 500 people that has struggled for years without reliable internet.…
-
The troubled Kentucky Wired broadband initiative received another public lashing on Thursday as state legislators weighed in on a scathing audit of the…