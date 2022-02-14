-
A community art project in Kentucky involves tramping around in the woods and cutting down young trees to create a large-scale sculpture made from sticks.…
-
The International Bluegrass Music Museum's 2018 ROMP festival held during the last four days in June was so successful that organizers had to stop selling…
-
An Evansville construction company is getting a second chance on a showcase project for Kentucky’s signature music.Danco Construction has been awarded the…
-
The International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro has received an extensive collection of bluegrass CDs, LPs, cassette tapes, books and recorded radio…
-
A new home for the International Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame in Owensboro is one step closer to reality.A groundbreaking for the facility is…
-
The International Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame is about to break ground on a new $15 million facility in Owensboro next week.City leaders…
-
The International Bluegrass Music Center in Owensboro is moving closer to reality with a review of construction bids in progress.Owensboro Assistant City…
-
The incoming executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Museum brings a background in music and business to the job.The Owensboro-based group…
-
Incoming Chairman of Bluegrass Music Museum Says New Center Will Rival Other Major State AttractionsA Bowling Green businessman is taking over as chairman of the board of trustees at the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro.Mike Simpson is a…
-
The executive director of Owensboro’s International Bluegrass Music Museum is stepping down after a 12 year run.However, Gabrielle Gray will maintain her…