The opening date for the new International Bluegrass Music Center in Owensboro has been announced and plans are under way for a three-day grand opening…
An Evansville construction company is getting a second chance on a showcase project for Kentucky’s signature music.Danco Construction has been awarded the…
The city of Owensboro awarded the construction contract to build the new International Bluegrass Music Center to Peyronnin Construction of Evansville…
The International Bluegrass Music Center in Owensboro is moving closer to reality with a review of construction bids in progress.Owensboro Assistant City…
Owensboro City Commissioners appear set to give final approval to a city budget that includes fundingfor a golf course and the new International Bluegrass…