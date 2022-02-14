-
When Angela Lautner was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2000, she remembers the list price of insulin being approximately $25 per vial. As an airline…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, legislators and advocates on Tuesday urged passage of House Bill 12, which would limit how much insurers can charge for a…
The price of insulin would be capped in Tennessee under a new bi-partisan plan. The state would join just two others that have tried to restrict what…
As diabetics nationwide struggle to afford the insulin they need to survive, Kentucky lawmakers are working to provide some relief at the state level. The…
Kentucky’s attorney general is taking the nation’s three largest insulin manufacturers to court over rising drug prices. Beshear has filed a lawsuit in…
Nearly 500,000 adults in Kentucky are living with diabetes and becoming increasingly burdened by the cost of insulin.Angela Lautner, head of…