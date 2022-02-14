-
Keeneland Race Course and The Red Mile have been approved for instant racing and plan to open facilities in July 2015. The Kentucky Horse Racing…
The Kentucky Supreme Court says the state can’t collect pari-mutuel taxes on instant racing games.However, the Courier-Journal reports the high court also…
The Kentucky Supreme Court is set to step into a long-running dispute over whether a slot machine-like device is legal in the state.The justices will hear…
Gov. Steve Beshear says he's a fan of Instant Racing for Kentucky's horse racing tracks—but he's not sure if legalizing the gambling format would be used…
Kentucky House leaders are considering legalizing Instant Racing across Kentucky to help plug the funding gap in the state's pensions.Instant Racing is a…
The Kentucky Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal concerning Instant Racing games being used at two racetracks in the listening area of WKU Public…
Supporters of instant racing in Kentucky are once again trying to take their case to the state supreme court. Instant racing games allow players to wager…
The owner of Ellis Park in Henderson says he hopes to expand the horse track’s gambling options by Labor Day. Ron Geary wants to move ahead with plans to…
A decision is expected within six weeks over whether Instant Racing is legal in Kentucky. The state’s Court of Appeals heard arguments in the case…
A Kentucky Court of Appeals panel Wednesday afternoon is hearing arguments on the legality of the slot machine-like Instant Racing game being used at…