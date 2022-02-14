-
Ohio Valley farmers planted more than 27,000 acres of hemp last year — about four times more than in 2018 — to cash in on a booming market for popular CBD…
Some Kentucky businesses that sell hemp products are still having trouble getting financial services, lawmakers were told during a legislative committee…
The Kentucky State Fair starts on Thursday, and the presenting sponsor will be a hemp production company — a first in the fair’s 115-year history.State…
Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner says a legal opinion from the USDA provides much needed certainty for the hemp industry. The U.S. Department of…
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says hemp is still facing an unfair stigma. Kentucky’s biggest impediment to full-scale commercialization…
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles immediately applied for federal approval of Kentucky’s hemp program after the 2018 farm bill was signed…
A western Kentucky business is bringing industrial hemp to market. Kentucky Hemp Works has opened a processing facility in Christian County. Owner Katie…
More than 4,000 acres of hemp seed will go into the ground in Kentucky this spring.Growers will oversee industrial hemp pilot projects for the third…
Kentucky’s new agriculture commissioner says he will pick up where his predecessor left off when it comes to industrial hemp. Ryan Quarles was in Bowling…
The new spending bill that made its way through Congress last week contains language that forbids the federal government from getting in the way of…