Law enforcement officials estimate that at any one time about 500,000 online predators are hoping to lure unsuspecting children and teenagers.WKU Public…
A new program to help human trafficking victims is now underway in southern Kentucky. The effort is taking place at the International Center of Kentucky.…
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear wants to see final approval of a federal bill that allows owners of websites like ‘Back Page’ to be prosecuted for…
An FBI agent in Kentucky says human trafficking is now the third-largest criminal enterprise in the world, and it’s expected to eclipse drug-running in a…
Kentucky’s hotel industry is being enlisted to help fight human trafficking, a crime that Attorney General Andy Beshear says is occurring in every…
Note: Some readers may find this subject matter disturbing.When Beth Jacobs was 16 years old, she needed a ride home. She had missed her bus after work…
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is focusing attention on identifying and prosecuting those who take part in human trafficking. The attorney general…
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office will ramp up efforts in 2017 to combat human trafficking. With assistance from the attorney…
Saturday’s Kentucky Derby will pump millions of dollars into the Louisville-area economy.But it will also bring an increase in the number of sexually…
