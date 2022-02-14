-
A group led by Stuart and Jerry Katzoff, which purchased the Bowling Green Hot Rods minor league baseball team last year, has entered into an agreement to…
Hundreds of vintage car owners from all over the country visited the Sloan Convention center to display, sell, buy, and check out vintage cars during the…
A crowd of over 3,000 fans turned out for the Bowling Green Hot Rods season opener, a 5-2 win over the South Bend Silver Hawks Thursday night. The game…
The Bowling Green Hot Rods minor league baseball team has a new owner. The team has been sold to Manhattan Capital Sports Acquisition, a group that also…
The next time you listen to a baseball game on the radio, notice how many times the weather is referenced."The weather is certainly one part of trying to…