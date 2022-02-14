-
The Kentucky House of Representatives has voted to re-legalize historical horse racing, a slot-machine-style of gambling that was struck down by the state…
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has released names, places and dates of race horse fatalities for the first time, reversing its recent claim that the…
The owners of a southern Kentucky horse racing track want to expand their Simpson County facility and build a new one near Fort Campbell.Kentucky Downs…
Kentucky horse racing regulators have approved the sale of Ellis Park racetrack to a group that's had a minority ownership in the track for several…
The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a federal law that could allow states to legalize sports betting, potentially paving the way for Kentucky to rake…
Kentucky horse racing authorities have approved a plan for Ellis Park to increase the purses for many of its thoroughbred races starting in August,…
For the first time, the state has official figures on how much money Kentuckians bet online or over the phone on horse races that take place in the…
Supporters of instant racing in Kentucky are once again trying to take their case to the state supreme court. Instant racing games allow players to wager…
The owner of Ellis Park in Henderson says he hopes to expand the horse track’s gambling options by Labor Day. Ron Geary wants to move ahead with plans to…
It's called the "Road to the Kentucky Derby", and starting next year it will be used to determine the field for the world's most famous horse race.The…