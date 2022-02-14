-
Two Horse Cave residents have filed a lawsuit against the city and its police department over a number of allegations, including unlawful arrest and…
A Barren County man has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city of Horse Cave and its police department. The civil complaint alleges that…
The Horse Cave Police Department is operating with a skeleton crew following the termination of one officer and the suspension of two others. Police Chief…
No disciplinary action has occurred at the Horse Cave Police Department, a day after the FBI confirmed that the department is the focus of an ongoing…
The shuttered Kentucky Repertory Theatre in Horse Cave could be on the verge of coming back to life. The regional theater company Kentucky Stages has made…
A Hart County manufacturer is announcing plans to expand its facility and add jobs. Dart Container announced today that it will invest $23 dollars to…
Since taking office, Senator Rand Paul has constantly talked about reducing the national debt. It's also an issue that Congress seemingly discusses for…
The town of Horse Cave is one of five Kentucky communities receiving the Kentucky Cultural District Certification. Berea, Covington, Danville and Paducah…