Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency after severe weather moved through Kentucky on New Year’s Day.“Parts of Western and Eastern…
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of more than 6,400 Kentuckians. The grief has been intensified by health precautions that limit how many people…
A celebration of the Afro-centric holiday, Kwanzaa, is coming back to Hopkinsville, Ky., for the second year.Activities begin on Dec. 26 with a Kwanzaa…
Former Hopkinsville High School Band Director Jordan Seth Peveler has been indicted on four counts of rape, four counts of sodomy and unlawful transaction…
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour is welcoming its 20th member.Casey Jones Distillery in Hopkinsville has been added to the craft tour, which is made…
A man wanted in the fatal shooting an off-duty police officer in a small Kentucky city was found and killed by law enforcement officials in…
The Kentucky Mesonet dramatically increased data collection at its 68 weather and climate monitoring stations during the solar eclipse. Melissa Griffin is…
Every first Saturday in May, Kentucky is home to the most exciting two minutes in sports. On August 21, the state will be home to the most exciting two…
A total solar eclipse will race across the U.S. this month from Oregon to South Carolina, offering a once-in-a-lifetime celestial show. On Aug. 21, the…
A Hopkinsville police officer is in jail on child sex abuse charges. Ian Levi Damber, 32, was arrested Friday morning and is charged with five counts of…