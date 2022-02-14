-
A partnership between Kentucky’s attorney general and local officials in Dawson Springs and Hopkins County was launched Tuesday in an effort to prevent…
-
Habitat for Humanity in Kentucky’s Pennyrile Region is adding a new service to its previous focus of building new homes for people who qualify based on…
-
A federal prosecutor announced new charges against a senior coal company official for conspiring to falsify the required monitoring of coal dust. The case…
-
The fight for transgender rights continues at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School. Fifteen to 20 students and community members rallied Saturday on the…
-
A Madisonville North Hopkins County High School transgender student is working on a petition to allow him to use the bathroom he chooses instead of the…
-
An Alliance coal mine in Hopkins County is set to close in early 2016 as the Elk Creek site runs out of coal. But Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic…
-
A grand jury has cleared Madisonville police in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man who pulled a weapon last month.Kentucky State Police said a…
-
Governor Beshear has announced the awarding of a contract that will lead to the next round of highway improvements related to the Interstate-69 project.…