A fire station in Logan County has opened its doors to anyone who needs a warm place to sleep during these cold winter nights. One of the people who has…
When cold weather causes communities to open extra overnight space for the homeless, Daviess County will have a new ‘white flag’ shelter in place. Keeping…
The men at the camp near Lexington Road stay busy chopping wood, cleaning dishes and fixing bikes. They sleep in ramshackle tents perched on the edge of a…
With light snowfall and below freezing temperatures in much of Kentucky, some homeless shelters are welcoming guests early in the season.Owensboro and…
New federal regulations have exposed issues in Kentucky’s rural homeless shelters.Changes to the federal HEARTH Act require shelters and transitional…