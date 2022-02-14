-
Louisville will clear out homeless camps ahead of the Kentucky Derby again.Officials posted notices that camps on Liberty Street downtown near Wayside…
-
A fire station in Logan County has opened its doors to anyone who needs a warm place to sleep during these cold winter nights. One of the people who has…
-
Not one, but two health care leaders in Nashville have been named to the Biden administration’s equity task force to oversee the COVID response. One is…
-
As COVID-19 surges across Kentucky, new statewide restrictions prohibiting indoor dining for bars and restaurants go into effect Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. and…
-
When cold weather causes communities to open extra overnight space for the homeless, Daviess County will have a new ‘white flag’ shelter in place. Keeping…
-
Government and health care leaders are advising Kentucky residents to "stay healthy at home" to minimize the spread of COVID-19.One Bowling Green…
-
The men at the camp near Lexington Road stay busy chopping wood, cleaning dishes and fixing bikes. They sleep in ramshackle tents perched on the edge of a…
-
A bill under consideration in the General Assembly would give more homeless youth in Kentucky access to mental health services. Under House Bill 213,…
-
The annual survey of the homeless in Kentucky called K-Count reveals that people often end up on the street or in a shelter because of relationship or…
-
Community groups and volunteers across Kentucky are taking part this week in the annual count of the homeless. In Kentucky it’s called K-Count, and most…