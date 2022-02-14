-
As COVID-19 cases surges, it's tempting to look back at other epidemics the country has faced, including HIV and AIDS in the 1980s and 90s.Since COVID-19…
Health officials in Huntington, West Virginia, say a cluster of HIV infections has grown to 71 confirmed cases. That’s in a city that usually sees about…
A Hepatitis A outbreak growing in the Louisville area since last summer reached a new peak recently with a travel advisory from Indiana health officials.…
Health officials in the Ohio Valley are investigating outbreaks of disease associated with needle drug use in what is emerging as a new public health…
A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the rate of HIV diagnoses has declined nationally, but not among all groups of…
Another southern Indiana county might declare a state of emergency over increasing rates of HIV and hepatitis C.Clark County, which is just across the…
Indiana state health officials say they’re working to transfer more responsibility to local officials dealing with the response to the HIV outbreak in the…
Indiana health officials say more than 100 people have tested positive for HIV in an outbreak of the virus among intravenous drug users in southeastern…
