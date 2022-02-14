-
Next year’s girls high school basketball state championship will be the last one played at WKU’s Diddle Arena for at least two years. The Kentucky High…
As a member of the Bremen High School basketball team in the late 1970s, Ray Harper was twice the district’s player of the year.“Every night it was a…
The annual showdown between the best boy’s and girl’s high school basketball players in Kentucky and Indiana is set for this Friday night.Both games are…
The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches is asking Elizabethtown tourism officials to help market the state's new Kentucky High School Basketball…