Eight Kentucky-based organizations will share a $1.05 million grant to fight hepatitis C infections spread by the opioid crisis.Kentucky’s grant is part…
Health officials in Huntington, West Virginia, say a cluster of HIV infections has grown to 71 confirmed cases. That’s in a city that usually sees about…
A number of towns and counties in our region have adopted needle exchange programs in recent years as a way to combat rising levels of H.I.V and hepatitis…
Kentucky is taking steps to counteract one of the fastest growing hepatitis C infection rates in the nation.Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that can…
A new report shows Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana are among seven states with twice the national rate of Hepatitis C cases.The Centers for Disease…
Kentucky ranks first in the U.S. for its rates of Hepatitis-C, a liver disease that can be deadly. Despite that, only about two dozen Kentucky communities…
Officials at the state and local levels are in discussions about offering hepatitis C testing at all county health departments.Some local offices offered…
Statistics show cases of hepatitis C have exploded in northern Kentucky. Due to the increase, the Independent Health Department District is offering free…