Henderson County Schools have begun random drug testing of some students this academic year.The random drug testing started this month at Henderson County…
The executive director of the Henderson Area Arts Alliance has only been on the job for three months. But Alex Caudill knows his territory. He’s a…
Students still have time to apply to the new School of Fine Arts at Henderson County High School. The original deadline for students to apply was Jan. 10,…
A Henderson County program that helps troubled high school students turn their lives around is getting statewide attention because of its success…