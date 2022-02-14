-
In June 2020, Kentucky’s Department for Environmental Protection sent an inspector to investigate a Teflon recycling company in western Kentucky. The…
-
Back in May of 2020, a food producer was looking at the city of Henderson for a $100 million investment in a city-owned industrial site near the Ohio…
-
About 700 Kentuckians a year take their own lives.Now, a group in western Kentucky called Infinite Hope has been formed to support those left behind. WKU…
-
High levels of PFAS chemicals have contaminated a plastics recycling company in Henderson, Kentucky, spreading through the air and water and likely…
-
The City of Henderson is providing free transportation to a new Community Vaccination Center that opens Thursday. The new vaccination center in Henderson…
-
Henderson County is one of two Kentucky locations chosen to partner with the federal government in a pilot project to make COVID-19 vaccinations more…
-
Henderson Community College is increasing support for students facing personal challenges that might have been intensified by the emotional and physical…
-
One promising sign that life may be returning to “more normal” will be at the Henderson waterfront this spring. It’s the return of the riverboats.The…
-
The isolation and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 is stressful for adults, but it can be even more upsetting for young people.The Henderson County school…
-
Some economic relief is coming to restaurants and bars struggling under COVID-19 restrictions in one western Kentucky city. Henderson Mayor Steve Austin…