-
Aetna will pull out of the ten counties in Kentucky where it offers exchange coverage, starting in 2017.The company said Monday that it lost $430 million…
-
-
-
Kentucky’s public health commissioner is encouraged by the number of young adults who enrolled in health insurance on Kynect, the state’s online health…
-
Kentucky’s highest-ranking Democratic lawmaker says language in the state’s budget that attempts to pull funding for the Affordable Care Act won’t kill…
-
-
Just over a week from now is the deadline for Kentucky’s uninsured to get coverage through the state’s health care exchange known as Kynect. The state is…
-
Newly-released data from the U.S. Census Bureau show nearly 17 percent of Kentuckians under the age of 65 lack health insurance. Those figures are similar…
-
-
Tea party activists are pushing to dismantle Kentucky's new health insurance exchange before it even gets off the ground.Activists said Thursday after a…