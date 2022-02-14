-
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is proposing a bill to strengthen Kentucky’s hate crime law.The legislation comes in reaction to the killings of two Black…
The spray-painting of a swastika outside a suburban Indianapolis synagogue this summer was the final straw for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who quickly…
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says recent shootings at a grocery store in Louisville and a synagogue in Pittsburgh should be considered hate…
The federal hate crimes trial of two men in Kentucky accused of beating another man because he was gay quickly grew murky, with tales of substance abuse,…
A federal judge in eastern Kentucky has jailed a teenager who refused to testify for the prosecution in a hate crime case against his brother. The…
A federal judge has turned away a challenge to a federal hate crimes law and allowed jury selection to start for two eastern Kentucky men charged under…
The trial of two eastern Kentucky men charged with a hate crime and attacking a gay man has been set for October 15. U.S. District Judge Gregory Van…