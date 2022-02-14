-
A Hardin County man who recovered from COVID-19 is urging other survivors to donate plasma to help in research and healing. Douglas Frederick, 63, of…
-
A landmark study on combatting the coronavirus is happening at hospitals across the country, including in Kentucky. Hardin Memorial Health in…
-
The Kentucky Court of Appeals has approved a deal for Louisville-based Baptist Health to purchase Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.In a unanimous…
-
Doctors aren’t the only ones on call at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. So is man’s best friend.A part Labrador Retriever named Baron; Pepper…
-
While Kentucky hospitals use electronic health records, that data typically stays in-house, but a new partnership is allowing hospitals to share the…