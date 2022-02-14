-
A company that produces aluminum is adding more than 250 jobs and investing over $100 million to improve one of its smelters in Kentucky.Gov. Matt Bevin…
-
An Ohio company that’s developed an environmentally friendly process to manufacture chemicals used in paint and plastics is locating a facility in Hancock…
-
The Hancock County Judge-Executive says he feels “helpless” following the announcement that a major employer plans to sharply reduce operations in late…
-
An aluminum manufacturer says it will invest $350 million to expand its facilities in Hancock County.According to the Governor’s Office, the announcement…
-
A paper company has announced plans to invest $20 million in its facility in Hancock County and retain 452 jobs. Domtar Paper Company LLC says it will…
-
Another western Kentucky aluminum smelter has given notice that it intends to shut down in a year because of increasing electric rates.Media reported the…
-
Preliminary findings from a study commissioned by lawmakers to help find a solution to a rate dispute between two western Kentucky aluminum smelters and a…
-
Hancock County leaders are trying to stay optimistic about the future of a major employer in their area. Century Aluminum smelter announced this week it…
-
An aluminum company operating a western Kentucky smelter has given notice to terminate its power contract with Big Rivers Electric Corp. The move signals…
-
A Hancock County aluminum smelter is warning it might have to shut down its 700-employee operation if it can't negotiate better electric rates. Century…