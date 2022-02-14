-
The Kentucky Board of Education has signed off on new graduation requirements for high school students. Under the new standards, 10th grade students would…
-
The Kentucky Board of Education has voted to make Wayne Lewis Kentucky’s education commissioner on a permanent basis. Board members on Tuesday chose to…
-
In another shakeup of Kentucky’s education leadership, the state board of education has elected charter schools advocate Hal Heiner to be its…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin’s secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has resigned to accept an appointment to the state Board of Education.Hal…
-
Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner outlined his vision for broad education reform in the commonwealth, including…
-
Hal Heiner, secretary of the state’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said a new free college tuition program would help people who have…
-
After saying he would not comment on allegations that James Comer abused his college girlfriend, Republican candidate for governor Hal Heiner has a new TV…
-
Louisville businessman Matt Bevin and Agriculture Commissioner James Comer tag-teamed attacks against former Louisville Metro Councilman Hal Heiner on…
-
Republican candidates for Kentucky governor say presumptive Democratic nominee Jack Conway isn’t fit to serve because he would not fight a challenge to…
-
Hal Heiner leads other Republican candidates for this year’s gubernatorial election, according to a new poll released Tuesday.The former Louisville Metro…