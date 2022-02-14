-
The Allen County Detention Center is battling an outbreak of COVID-19. The jail has had 20 of 58 inmates test positive for COVID-19, along with one staff…
The state expected to retest all the inmates at the Green River Correctional Complex by last Friday.Almost a week after that deadline, retesting has not…
On the first Sunday in March, Teresa Johnson’s son called her from the Green River Correctional Complex with news that the facility was shutting down…
A group of women with ties to Kentucky’s Green River Correctional Complex is urging Gov. Andy Beshear to release more inmates amid the pandemic. A dozen…
The number of COVID-19 cases in Muhlenberg County has spiked suddenly, following the recent mass testing at a state prison in Central City.The Muhlenberg…