-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear approved a new funding stream Tuesday to help establish a wildlife refuge in Western Kentucky.A portion of the funds collected…
-
Often, pollution is invisible. It’s in the exhaust particles we breathe walking past traffic, or the traces of mercury in Kentucky fish. But at the Green…
-
A Kentucky program to train shelter dogs so they have a chance to be adopted has reached a milestone. Inmates at a Muhlenberg County prison have trained…
-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed removing a dam on the Green River near Mammoth Cave National Park.The Daily News reports a study includes…
-
More than 120 miles of river habitat for an endangered fish are now under federal protection in Kentucky and West Virginia.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife…
-
The state Nature Preserves Commission has given three WKU professors its annual award for work that protects biological diversity.Alfred Meier, Ouida…