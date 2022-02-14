-
The sheriff of Grayson County is urging the public to wear masks to stave off the spread of COVID-19 amid his own battle with the respiratory…
Chefs are working with schools in eight Kentucky counties to increase the use of fresh food from local farmers. The goal is to create healthier and more…
A teen who ran away from his Kentucky home with a 13-year-old girl and was later captured in Florida has been indicted on charges related to what police…
Leaders in five Kentucky counties are gauging public support for an 80 mile trail that could be used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.The proposed…
The state fire marshal says a fire that killed three people at a mobile home in Grayson County started accidentally near a light fixture.Fire marshal…