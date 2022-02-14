Governor Haslam

-
Gov. Bill Haslam is continuing to push an initiative to increase the number of Tennesseans with at least a two-year college degree or certificate.The…
Some early results released from a Vanderbilt University study on the impact of pre-K education show a mixed bag. The findings so far indicate that…
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has signed into law a reduction in the state's sales tax on groceries.Starting July 1, Tennessee shoppers will pay a 5%…
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam says Republican losses at the polls last fall were mostly due to poor messaging and problems with mobilization on the…
WKU Public Radio listeners certainly have heard of Tennesee Gov. Bill Haslam. The 54-year-old Republican from Knoxville has signed into law numerous…
Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey says he expects fellow Republican Gov. Bill Haslam to announce by Friday's deadline that Tennessee will move ahead with plans to…
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has to decide by Friday his intentions regarding the setting up of a statewide health insurance exchange. The exchanges are…
A Tennessee legislator who repeatedly asked the Department of Children's Services for information is calling for the commissioner's ouster. State Rep.…
Gov. Bill Haslam will wrap up budget hearings this week. The hearings are for fiscal year 2013-14. Despite improving state revenues, the Republican…
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has scored three legislative victories regarding food and inheritance taxes, and a civil service reform bill. Members of…