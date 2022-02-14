Governor Bevin

-
Some political observers may be scratching their heads over how a reliably red state that embraces President Donald Trump chose a Democrat over the…
Preparing to assume the Kentucky governor's post after his election showdown with incumbent Matt Bevin, Democrat Andy Beshear faces perhaps an even bigger…
Governor Matt Bevin says voters in next month’s election will decide if they want lies or the truth about Kentucky’s ailing pension plans. The Republican…
Looking to break the gridlock on his pension-relief proposal, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has reached out to lawmakers with several changes he's agreed to…
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has started its appeal of a federal judge's ruling that struck down a state abortion law that would halt a…
The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a law that made changes to one of the country’s worst-funded public pension systems. The state’s…
Gov. Bevin Rips Into Courier-Journal After Announcement of Investigative Partnership with ProPublicaKentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has posted a video criticizing the Courier Journal after the newspaper announced this week that it’s partnering with the…
As the U.S. Senate this week voted to hold debate over repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear accused…