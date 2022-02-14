-
Survivors of gun violence in west Kentucky led protests against the Friday visit of National Rifle Association leader Oliver North to a Republican rally…
-
Leading Republicans are rallying around "religious liberty" at home and abroad as religious activists gather for a weekend conference.The annual Voters…
-
-
Senator Rand Paul says his party needs to break away from its base when it comes to war. In the past, politicians have had a tough time breaking from the…
-
NPR and other news outlets are reporing that Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan is Mitt Romney's choice as running mate on the 2012 Republican presidential…
-
Mitt Romney swept the Kentucky and Arkansas Republican presidential primaries Tuesday, inching closer to the GOP nomination he is certain to win. With no…