The only way to get across the Ohio River “Blue Bridge” in Owensboro Saturday morning will be by foot. The bridge will be closed to vehicles from 9 a.m.…
An electrical engineering firm is set to inspect the 112 lights atop the Glover H. Cary Bridge in downtown Owensboro. That means drivers should expect…
The repainting of Owensboro's "Blue Bridge" is running ahead of schedule. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the original plan…
A rusting a faded bridge that connects Owensboro, Ky., to southern Indiana will close for around six months while it is painted.The Messenger-Inquirer…