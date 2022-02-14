-
A string of heavy storms has led to a demonstration of community support for its local animal shelter.The heavy rain that hit southern Kentucky early…
-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced four new regional vaccination sites, including one in Bowling Green and one in Glasgow.The Bowling Green…
-
After nearly a year of disruptions from COVID-19, a school system in southern Kentucky is returning its youngest students to a full schedule of in-person…
-
The superintendent of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board has been flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle.Billy Ray was crossing a…
-
Supporters of a new Hospice Home in Glasgow are one step closer to getting the project finalized.A $2 million USDA Rural Economic Development Loan has…
-
Two southern Kentucky teenagers are hosting what they’re billing as a bipartisan rally for gun law reform.Palmer Lessenberry and Autumn Harlow are friends…
-
City leaders in Glasgow have signed off on a syringe exchange for intravenous drug users. The program would allow addicts to swap dirty needles for clean…
-
Members of the LGBT community and their supporters want a judge in south central Kentucky to resign over his opposition to gay adoptions. Judge Mitchell…
-
The Glasgow Independent School Board has finalized a contract with its new superintendent.The Bowling Green Daily News reports current Glasgow High School…
-
Glasgow police are saying an unidentified man acting strangely in their town Wednesday morning was the same man who robbed the Midwest American Federal…