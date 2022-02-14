-
A Kentucky lawmaker who represents five counties in our listening area has decided two decades in office will be long enough.Republican House member…
Kentucky lawmakers who advocate abolishing the office of constable are emboldened by a new report from the state justice cabinet calling for just that.…
A Super PAC that is helping defend Democrats is Kentucky state House races has raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars. Kentucky Family Values is…
For the first time, the state has official figures on how much money Kentuckians bet online or over the phone on horse races that take place in the…
Kentucky State Representative Addia Wuchner is continuing her push to expand the availability of EpiPens in schools. EpiPens are used to reverse the…
Military veterans who are renewing Kentucky driver's licenses will be able to have a special designation printed on the license. The General Assembly this…
Kentucky's long-awaited tax amnesty program will get started next month. The program is part of the two-year budget the General Assembly passed earlier…
After years of lawmakers attempting to find solutions to the state’s underfunded pension problems, a group of Republican legislative candidates are hoping…
Legislative leaders have approved the calendar for the 2013 session of the Kentucky General Assembly. The constitutionally set start date is Jan. 8, which…
A judge has ruled that the Legislative Research Commission is responsible for legal fees incurred by lawmakers who successfully challenged how legislative…