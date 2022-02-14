-
The Gatton Academy at Western Kentucky University is celebrating its 10th year with the largest class yet. The academy is a residential high school for…
Gov. Steve Beshear has appointed Carol Martin "Bill" Gatton to be a lifetime honorary trustee of the University of Kentucky, where Gatton is the largest…
The Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Math and Science at WKU is preparing to undergo a transformation that will sharply increase its population.The academy…
Muhlenberg County native Bill Gatton has made another multi-million dollar donation to the University of Kentucky. The 82-year-old…
Gatton Academy seniors Charvinia Neblett of Russellville and Henry Uradu of Russell have been recognized as semifinalists in the National Achievement…
The Executive Director of the Gatton Academy for Science and Math at Western Kentucky University says their recent number one ranking in the country is…
Newsweek magazine has named the Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at WKU as the nation's top high school.America's Best High Schools…
University of Arkansas system president Donald Bobbitt will recommend Corey Alderdice to lead the Arkansas School of Mathmatics, Sciences and the Arts.…