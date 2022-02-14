-
The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents has selected its “preferred candidate” to be the school’s next president.Timothy Caboni is currently the…
-
The Western Kentucky University presidential search committee is meeting in closed session Thursday and Friday in Nashville.The group is considering…
-
As Western Kentucky University President Gary Ransdell prepares to retire next year, the hunt for his replacement remains on schedule. The presidential…
-
The president of Western Kentucky University is announcing several initiatives following a pair of incidents on campus involving hate speech.Gary Ransdell…
-
The process is moving forward to find the next president for Western Kentucky University.Consultants with Isaacson, Miller, the firm hired to help in the…
-
Western Kentucky University president Gary Ransdell says the state’s universities have reached a compromise with Governor Matt Bevin and House and Senate…
-
Governor Matt Bevin wants to influence any performance-based funding model used by Kentucky universities.The leaders of the state’s public schools and the…
-
WKU President Gary Ransdell announced at Friday's Board of Regents meeting in Elizabethtown that he is retiring effective June 30, 2017.He said he wanted…
-
In an e-mail to faculty and staff late Wednesday afternoon, WKU President Gary Ransdell said Governor Matt Bevin's proposed budget cuts to higher…
-
WKU President Gary Ransdell believes a White House plan to make community college free has little chance of becoming reality.In his State of the Union…