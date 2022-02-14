-
Kentucky lawmakers are mulling whether to increase the tax rate on “historical horse racing,” the slot machine-like form of gambling that bases results on…
The Kentucky House of Representatives has voted to re-legalize historical horse racing, a slot-machine-style of gambling that was struck down by the state…
The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated an award of more than $1 billion against the illegal internet gambling site, PokerStars. The Supreme…
Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to rally support for a bill that would legalize sports betting in Kentucky as the proposal continues to languish in the…
A legislative committee has unanimously approved a bill that would legalize sports betting in Kentucky, sending it to be considered by the state House of…
Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear participated in another televised debate Saturday night ahead of the Nov. 5 gubernatorial election.Bevin…
Democrat Andy Beshear's push to legalize casino gambling in Kentucky is facing strong resistance from two leading Republican lawmakers, including one who…
In a radio interview Wednesday morning, Gov. Matt Bevin claimed that “every night somewhere in America” someone dies by suicide in a casino.Bevin was…
When gamblers bet at the chirping, neon-glowing machines that stretch across Kentucky’s gambling parlors, they depend on a state commission to ensure…
Kentucky Downs is being sold and its new owners are pledging improvements and expansions at the Simpson County horse-racing track.Kentucky Racing…