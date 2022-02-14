-
Fruit of the Loom plans to furlough more than 500 employees at three Bowling Green locations. The furloughs are slated to begin Monday and affect…
Fruit of the Loom says it is cutting about 100 jobs, mostly at its headquarters in Kentucky.News outlets report the Bowling Green-based company said it is…
The mayor of Jamestown says state officials have begun reaching out to the 600 Fruit of the Loom workers whose jobs will be lost later this year. The…
Fruit of the Loom announced Thursday it will close the company's Jamestown, Ky. plant, laying off hundreds of workers. The clothing manufacturer says 600…