An analysis of natural gas production in the Ohio Valley finds that the biggest gas producing counties in the region suffered economically over the past…
"You seen that one with the tombstone up there?" seven-year-old Timothy Easterling asks, looking toward the grass just uphill from his home. "That's my…
President Donald Trump Tuesday toured Shell Chemical’s soon-to-be completed ethane cracker complex in Monaca, Pennsylvania, to tout his administration’s…
Janet Clayton is standing thigh-deep in a back channel of the Elk River. Clad in a wetsuit and knee pads, the silver-haired biologist with the West…
More than 100 people braved freezing temperatures to both listen and have their say in front of Ohio environmental officials at a recent hearing in…
William Suan is no stranger to the problems abandoned oil and gas wells can cause.“It's just an eyesore,” he said, standing inside a barn on his cattle…
On a recent chilly Tuesday morning, about 20 people filed along a winding dirt path leading deeper into West Virginia University’s Arboretum in…
Radioactive waste illegally dumped in an Estill County landfill will likely stay in the ground after state regulators approved a corrective action plan…
The slogan for Estill County is “where the bluegrass kisses the mountains.” But since 2015 the county, population 15,000, is widely known as the place…
Big-ticket gas pipelines and other energy projects pending in the Ohio Valley have largely been in limbo because the federal body that issues important…