-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has introduced legislation that would cut off foreign aid to Egypt. Politico reports the bill is the first in Congress to…
-
Fresh off a trip to Israel, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says his mission was to prove he is an ally of the Middle Eastern nation.Many pro-Israel groups have been…
-
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul on Monday called for a gradual reduction of American foreign aid, delivering the message in an unlikely venue — since Israel is among…
-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul wants to cut all U.S. foreign aid to Egypt and Libya following this week’s deadly attacks on American embassies and consulates…
-
Kentucky's junior US Senator says he has secured the right for an up-or-down vote on a proposal to end all American aid to Pakistan. The move would be a…