The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates almost 700,000 people across the country will lose food stamps in a new Trump Administration rule announced…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week a proposal to tighten the rules on who qualifies for food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition…
Changes in food stamp requirements are causing some area food banks to prepare for an increased demand.Up to 9,000 people in eight Kentucky counties could…
Some food pantries in Kentucky are preparing to serve more residents following changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, that are…
Thousands of Kentucky residents have two months to look for work or job training to keep their food stamp benefits. Anya Weber of the Kentucky Cabinet for…
One in five Kentuckians and Tennesseans currently receives food stamps through a federal assistance program. Nationally, the number of food stamp…