As Kentucky continues to recover from the job losses and the unpredictability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one of America’s iconic social service…
Kentucky Farms to Food Banks Starts Season with Solid Budget to Buy 'Ugly Produce' and Protein ItemsA perfect appearance isn’t everything when it comes to produce. The Kentucky Farms to Food Banks program proves that by purchasing what's affectionately…
The job losses and months of virtual learning when children didn’t get school meals during the pandemic created a hunger crisis for many Kentucky…
The Biden administration announced Monday the expansion of a nutrition program, born amid the start of the pandemic, that could provide more food to…
The federal program known as the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) is resuming, and has been extended by the American Rescue Plan Act recently…
He asked her if she was cold. A wind whips around the park in western Kentucky a couple days before Christmas. He puts his arm around her as they move…
The year 2020 has dropped two major challenges on the residents of Muhlenberg County.First, a major plant shut down, followed by COVID-19. That one-two…
As COVID-19 surges across Kentucky, new statewide restrictions prohibiting indoor dining for bars and restaurants go into effect Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. and…
The Missing Voters: The Ohio Valley Has Some Of The Nation’s Lowest Voter Turnout. What Could ChangeThis fall, Lexington, Kentucky, activist and artist Devine Carama launched a different kind of road trip across his home state. He visited a dozen cities…
A new study shows the Ohio Valley has some of the nation’s highest rates of food insecurity among older adults, and anti-hunger advocates say that…