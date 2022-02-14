-
A Southern Kentucky physician is concerned that fears surrounding the coronavirus will prevent some people from getting a flu vaccine this season. Dr.…
Four people have died from the flu in Kentucky since August. State officials say all those people had other health conditions, and hadn’t received the flu…
Kentucky health officials want to avoid a repeat of last year’s flu season that reached an epidemic level. The flu virus killed 325 Kentuckians and…
Tennessee's county health department clinics are now offering free flu vaccines to people of all ages until supplies are depleted.The state Health…