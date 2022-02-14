-
Kentucky Farms to Food Banks Starts Season with Solid Budget to Buy 'Ugly Produce' and Protein ItemsA perfect appearance isn’t everything when it comes to produce. The Kentucky Farms to Food Banks program proves that by purchasing what's affectionately…
Kentucky farmers have until April 5 to sign up with the Farms to Food Banks program if they want to sell produce that’s not considered ‘picture perfect’…
A new study on food insecurity found that 700,000 people in Kentucky - that’s one-in-six - are not sure where their next meal is coming from. The study by…
As farmers across Kentucky gear up for growing season, the Farms to Food Banks program is already getting calls from some who are interested in selling a…
A Kentucky program that increases the amount of produce in food banks is paying farmers more for their crops.The Kentucky Farms to Food Banks program…
Changes in food stamp requirements are causing some area food banks to prepare for an increased demand.Up to 9,000 people in eight Kentucky counties could…