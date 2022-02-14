-
In a radio interview Wednesday morning, Gov. Matt Bevin claimed that “every night somewhere in America” someone dies by suicide in a casino.Bevin was…
-
A bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers is writing a bill to legalize and regulate sports betting in the state.The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month…
-
The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a federal law that could allow states to legalize sports betting, potentially paving the way for Kentucky to rake…
-
Outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear had a vision of bringing casino gambling into Kentucky to generate new revenue for state coffers, as he has often…
-
Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear will likely leave office next year without making good on one of his campaign pledges. Legislative leaders say casino…
-
Keeneland Race Course and The Red Mile have been approved for instant racing and plan to open facilities in July 2015. The Kentucky Horse Racing…
-
A state lawmaker from Louisville says the issue of expanded gaming isn’t dead yet.Rep. Larry Clark says that he met with representatives from five…
-
Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo says lawmakers are drafting legislation that would tax Instant Racing games.His comments Friday come one day after the…
-
The Kentucky Supreme Court says the state can’t collect pari-mutuel taxes on instant racing games.However, the Courier-Journal reports the high court also…
-
The Kentucky Baptist Convention is speaking out against expanded gambling in a new radio ad aimed at stirring grassroots opposition to legalizing…