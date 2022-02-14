-
One of the oldest federally-recognized hazardous waste sites is right here in Louisville. And more than 20 years after the government declared it was no…
During a sometimes contentious confirmation hearing Wednesday on his nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Acting Administrator Andrew…
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Trump Administration’s latest regulatory rollback for coal-fired power plants will benefit Kentucky…
Environmental Protection Agency officials told a Congressional panel Thursday that the agency will announce by the end of the year whether it will take…
Kentucky power plants will have more time to clean up pollution leaking out of coal ash landfills and ponds under new federal rules.Last month, A WFPL…
The Environmental Protection Agency’s move to end the Clean Power Plan is the Trump administration’s latest attempt to support the struggling coal…
The Obama administration has set the first national standards for waste generated from coal burned for electricity. The regulation treats it more like…
State lawmakers were once again briefed Friday about the effects of proposed federal regulations on carbon dioxide emissions from Kentucky’s coal-fired…