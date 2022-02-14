-
Kentucky has among the highest number of orphan oil and gas wells in the country, but will soon receive federal funds to help clean them up.The state is…
Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities is planning for a net zero carbon future. It’s also planning to burn coal through 2066. The planet is…
Merchant solar companies looking to harness the power of the sun are increasingly turning to Kentucky. Over the last two years, utility regulators have…
Public Service Commission Chairman Kent Chandler told state lawmakers Wednesday the utility regulatory agency doesn’t have the staff or resources to…
A Kentucky court has found coal companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in default of a 2019 mine reclamation agreement.A judge in Frankfort on…
Ratepayers with Louisville Gas and Electric are going to see higher costs for heating their homes this winter beginning Nov. 1. The U.S. Energy…
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a new energy strategy for the state Wednesday without mentioning climate change, its impacts or goals to curb carbon…
State utility regulators have upheld the value of rooftop solar and established new rates for net-metering customers with Louisville Gas and Electric and…
It’s National Drive Electric Week and corporations are making major investments in electric vehicle technologies benefiting Kentucky.Transportation is the…
Advocates are urging Kentucky to develop solar energy projects on farms and abandoned coal mines as the state considers expanding its renewable energy…