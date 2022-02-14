-
A new program is aiming to help Kentuckians with substance abuse issues land—and keep—jobs.The effort is called the called the Kentucky Transformational…
-
A new report from the Appalachian Regional Commission shows that Central Appalachia lags behind other parts of the region in employment, household income,…
-
Kentucky employers and addiction treatment providers are throwing their weight behind Senator Mitch McConnell’s opioid bill introduced last week in the…
-
An international information technology company is adding 1,300 new jobs at its facilities in London and Winchester, Kentucky.The new General Dynamics…
-
Temporary workers are needed for this year's Kentucky State Fair, and applications will be accepted starting Monday. The Courier-Journal says positions…
-
A southern Tennessee county is poised to gain up to 800 new jobs when a subsidiary of Fiat expands its auto supply plant. The nearly $54 million expansion…