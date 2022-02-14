elder hunger

-
The job losses and months of virtual learning when children didn’t get school meals during the pandemic created a hunger crisis for many Kentucky…
The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many elderly Kentucky residents from getting meals at senior centers, or picking up nutritious items at food banks.A…
A new study found that Kentucky is the worst state in the nation to retire. The study by the personal finance website WalletHub is based on factors…
A health care organization in Henderson, Kentucky is reviving a tradition likely to make many people feel better, not just in theory, but in actual…
Elder Employment Program Struggling to Find Kentucky Businesses to Hire Workers with Upgraded SkillsA federal program to keep older adults in the workforce is struggling to find more businesses in the Owensboro region willing to hire these elders after…
Kentucky will hold its first ‘Senior Hunger Summit’ on Oct. 30, in Frankfort. State and local leaders say it’s time to confront hunger and related health…
A program created in Kentucky that’s been shown to encourage mild exercise and social interaction among the elderly has been awarded a $503,800 grant. The…
The new Webster County Senior Center opens June 19 and will offer expanded services to elders in the community.The new senior center in the town of Dixon…
Many older Americans face an issue that’s often kept behind closed doors: hunger.A new report called The State of Senior Hunger in America shows that…