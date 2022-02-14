-
Eastern Kentucky University is closing a satellite campus in Somerset.Media outlets report the university announced in a news release that the…
WKU and EKU have agreed to a four-year men’s basketball series beginning this December.The teams will alternate home games over the four years, with the…
A new partnership between WKU and EKU will make it easier for workers in the Bowling Green and Owensboro areas to receive OSHA certification.EKU houses…
A senior from Prestonsburg was found dead late Monday night in his dorm room at Eastern Kentucky University.No foul play is suspected in the death of…
Eastern Kentucky University says it's giving the buyouts to 127 workers who applied for them and were accepted.The school's executive director of human…
Michelle Obama's commencement speaking schedule is taking her to Kentucky and Tennessee.The White House announced Thursday that Mrs. Obama will address…
The Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents has approved a plan to reduce staff in an effort to reallocate $23 million.The Richmond school said in a…
Eastern Kentucky University's president warned of possible campus layoffs as part of a multi-million-dollar budget reallocation meant to free up money to…
Authorities in Richmond have charged an Eastern Kentucky University student with terroristic threatening after a note was found on a dorm refrigerator.…
A public figure with extensive state and local government experience is among those people who will help Eastern Kentucky University find a new president.…