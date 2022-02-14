-
Retiring U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield says he will resign from office next week, triggering a special election that will give his successor a head start in…
-
The House Ethics Committee says veteran Rep. Ed Whitfield of Kentucky violated House rules by allowing his wife to lobby staff members on a bill he…
-
Kentucky's 1st District U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield has announced he is not running for re-election in 2016.The announcement comes during Whitfield's 11th term…
-
-
A bill that environmental groups say would damage the Clean Air Act is advancing through the House of Representatives. The bipartisan bill is spearheaded…
-
The House Ethics Committee in Washington is extending its investigation into actions by 1st District Congressman Ed Whitfield of Kentucky. A federal…
-
Republican U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield has endorsed James Comer for governor.Comer, the Republican state agriculture commissioner, is seeking the party's…
-
Whitfield Denies Accusations of Ethics Violations, and Says Nothing Wrong with '02 Property PurchaseKentucky’s First District Congressman is defending himself against allegations related to a House ethics investigation. While the committee looking into…
-
Kentucky Republican Congressman Ed Whitfield will be the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation. The committee announced the investigation…
-